Rawalpindi/islamabad-The residents of twin cities celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with great religious zeal, fervour and festivity.

Rain turned the weather pleasant. Dozens of Eid congregations were held. People also offered Eid prayer at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and other open areas in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid tight security.

Comprehensive security plans were chalked out by the top bosses of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to shield the lives and properties of public. As many as 4,500 well equipped cops and officers were deputed in Rawalpindi district by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas while 2,500 policemen performed security duty in Islamabad on directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. Cops were also deputed outside sensitive buildings, bazaars and private buildings.

Strict security measures had also been adopted outside the Eid congregation, while police kept patrolling. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the twin cities.

City Traffic Police, following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar also facilitated the citizens through smooth traffic flow. In Murree, the wardens also controlled traffic mess successfully.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian held Kashmir.

Soon after offering Eid prayers, people greeted each other, slaughtered sacrificial animals like goat, sheep, lamb, bull, calf and camel, distributed the meat among their relatives, friends and poor people and visited graveyards laying floral wreaths and offering Fateha on the graves of their beloved ones.

Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, MPs Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ijaz Khan Jazzi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, former premier and PPP MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former MPs Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Haji Pervaiz, Ch Sarfraz Afzal, Malik Shakil Awan, Zia Ullah Shah, Raja Hanif Advocate, Chaudhry Ayaz, former Chairman UC Dhama Syedan Ch Imran Ilyas, PPP stalwart and spokesman to former president Asif Ali Zadari Malik Aamer Fida Paracha also offered Eid prayer in their native towns, slaughtered sacrificial animals and mingled with their supporters and voters.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Sohail Habib Tajik, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar, Zia Uddin, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, DSPs and other police officers offered Eid prayer at Police Line Number 1. After offering the Eid prayer, RPO and CPO greeted their subordinates. Later ,“Bara Khana” was also held in which all the police officers participated.

Similarly, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed offered Eid prayer in capital and greeted Eid Mubarak to their sub-ordinates and cops. During the Eid prayers, social distancing was maintained as per the SOPs of government.

Later, in the evening, people planned a number of programmes. Some arranged BBQ parties at their homes. However, families could not visit parks due to closure by the district government to avoid spread of Coronavirus. Due to lockdown, all shops and business establishments, banks and government offices remained closed. The ATMs of almost all the banks remained out of service causing immense troubles for the account holders.

The business of iron made hearth and rods got momentum as huge rush could be witnessed on all the shops with people buying the stuff to make beef and mutton tikkas and kebabs. The price of coal had also surged. Traffic remained off the road, whereas, cab drivers minted as much money from the passengers as they liked.

Contrary to last year, the government has taken strict action against the shopkeepers and the prices of onion, potato, green chillies and mint remained low. However, the price of tomato was jacked up by the shopkeepers. CTP along with local police have placed a Nakka and Bhara Kahu and had not allowed tourists to enter in Murree.

Police also launched crackdown against the collectors of hides of sacrificial animals without having NOCs. According to RPO Office sources, Chakwal police held two men on charges of collecting hides of sacrificial animals without having NOC and registered cases against them.