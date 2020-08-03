Share:

Rawalpindi-The sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Albayrak jointly lifted more than 9000 tons offal from across the district during Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness Operation, informed a spokesman on Monday.

He said on the directions of provincial government and Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, RWMC and Albayrak launched a successful cleanliness operation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Some 3557 workers take part in cleanliness operations while 412vehicles were used in operation. 51 transfer stations were established at various locations in the Rawalpindi and Murree cities where offal, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals were dumped temporarily and were lifted immediately as huge dumper trucks were deployed at each transfer stations for prompt transportation, he said.

He added six complaint camps were set up a day before and during Eid in Rawalpindi and Murree to receive the complaints regarding cleanliness. Waste bags and awareness material were distributed in those Eid awareness camps. RWMC and Albayrak communications team displayed banners in Rawalpindi. These transfer stations were cleaned. The roads were washed and cleaned by company’s mechanical sweeper and washer. Streets, Mosques, Imambargahs and collective sacrificial points were swept clean and sanitised by using phenyl. The entire cleanliness operation was supervised and monitored by the GM Operations in order to ensure the timely collection and proper disposal of offal and other waste of the sacrificial animals.

Leaves of entire staff of Operations Department and relevant departments were cancelled to meet the gigantic task. More than 3557 sanitary workers had actively participated in the Eid Operations.

RWMC and Albayrak’s special teams were provided more than 412 vehicles including mini dumpers, pickups, loaders, compactors, loading bikes, rental dumpers and additional wooden carts for efficient and effective waste management on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Moreover, helpline numbers were established to register complaints for collection and disposal of wastes of sacrificial animals at Operations Department, in Head Office. During the special cleanliness drive, pamphlets were distributed among the residents and banners inscribed with relevant literature were displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses.

He said DC Rawalpindi and Chairman RWMC Capt (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, and MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar visited all complaint camps and transfer stations of all 63 UC’s of Rawalpindi. General Public expressed their positive feelings towards the company and was satisfied by the performance of the company. The public showed their good will towards RWMC employees. “Without the support of RWMC’s sweepers (and especially lady sanitary workers), helpers, drivers, supervisors, zonal officers, assistant managers, operation managers and higher management this giant task could not be completed so successfully,” he said.

He also said the MD RMWC and GM Operations Albayrak thanked the citizens for support they rendered to sanitary workers.