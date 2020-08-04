Share:

RAWALPINDI - This year, excellent arrange­ments were witnessed in Rawalpindi city and canton­ment areas to remove entrails and offal of sacrificial animals and efforts of the departments concerned have been hailed largely by the citizens.

Rawalpindi Waste Man­agement Company (RWMC), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Canton­ment Board (CCB) have com­pleted Eidul Azha cleanliness operation on Monday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mehmood Kiani, President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantt Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik on first day of Eid visited control room set up in RCB and expressed satisfaction over performance of the sanitary staff. They also visited several areas including Gawalmandi, Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Ka­mran Market, Westridge, Mas­rial Road, Range Road and other areas and appreciated the cleanliness arrangements made for Eid ul Azha.

Rizwan, a resident of Peoples Colony said, this year excellent cleanliness work was done by RCB sanitary workers during Eid ul Azha days.

The RCB spokesman Qasier Mehmood informed that over 600 complaints were received at the control room during first two days of Eid ul Azha which were addressed properly.

He said 3,864 tons offal and entrails were removed from cantt areas during Eid days which were buried in trenching ground. All the transfer stations have been cleared, properly washed and sprayed, he added.

Qasier Mahmood said that RCB deployed over 650 sanitary workers under the supervision of six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors to ensure cleanli­ness on Eid ul Azha.

He said, over 25,000 gar­bage bags were also distrib­uted among the residents to facilitate them.

He said, maximum available resources were utilized to ac­complish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, adding, over 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, com­pactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Chaklala Cantonment Board also completed cleanliness op­eration and removed 3310 tons offal and entrails during three days of Eid ul Azha.

According to RWMC spokes­man, a comprehensive cleanli­ness plan was chalked out to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,557 sanitary workers were deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree where­as 322 workers were deployed in Taxila, Kahulta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan. Over 412 vehi­cles were collectively used, out of which 352 were in Murree and Rawalpindi.