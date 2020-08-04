Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday berated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for not filing appeals against the provincial departments in time.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the KP government’s appeal against an employee of the province, Muhammad Hassan.

Justice Gulzar asked from the KP additional advocate general (AAG) that what is the justification of filing the appeal about 45 days late against the accused. He noted that majority of late filing of appeals are of KP province and added that it is done intentionally. He said that they would review the performance of law committee, formed by KP chief minister. The AAG told that the CM himself is heading the committee adding that the delay is in old cases. He said that after constitution of the law committee the cases are filed in time. The bench dismissed the KP government’s appeal against Muhammad Hassan for being time-barred.

Meanwhile, the same bench conducted hearing of a case related to salaries and perks of an employee of Bonair school and issued notices to the KP education department. Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that from 2012 to 2017 the appellant, Mian Abdul Saeed, was in jail in a murder case. He said that during this period the appellant did not perform his duty.

The appellant’s counsel informed that in 2017 the PHC Mingora Bench had acquitted his client. Justice Ijaz said after the release the appellant was reinstated to the position. The chief justice remarked when the appellant had not worked from 2012 to 2017 then how could he claim salary and perks of that period.

Saeed’s lawyer informed that after the registration of an FIR in 2012 his client was suspended. Justice Ijaz said that if the department had not suspended him then how could he have performed duties from jail. Justice Gulzar said that they would like to hear the point of view of the KP education department and, therefore, issued notices to it.