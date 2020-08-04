Share:

BUKAVU, DR CONGO - A drunken soldier in DR Congo’s troubled east opened fire on passers-by killing at least 12 people, including a two-year-old girl, sources said Friday. The incident happened overnight Thursday at Sange, in the territory of Uvira in South Kivu province, a region where angry protests have erupted against the army. “The person responsible is a drunken member of the FARDC (DR Congo armed forces) who shot at at least 20 civilians who crossed his path,” a prosecutor in Uvira said.