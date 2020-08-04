Share:

The Punjab Education Department has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions in the province to ensure safety of students and teachers.

According to the SOPs, maximum 20 students will be allowed to in a classroom and two students will sit on each disk. However, schools will low capacity will be operated in two shifts.

It will be compulsory for the schools to arrange sanitizes for the students from their own budget. Temperature of each student and staffer will be checked while entering into the educational facility.

As per the SOPS, there will complete ban on any type of function, ceremony and break in the schools.