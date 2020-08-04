Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has unveiled a special postage stamp in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Wednesday to highlight the wave of terror unleashed by the Modi government in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Communication Murad Saeed here on Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the stamp is aimed at sensitizing the world about the atrocities being committed in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Given the worldwide spread of the stampage, he said this symbolic step will send a very strong message to the international community.

The information minister said that all forums including diplomatic and political ones are being used to expose the evil face of India before the world.

He urged the masses to hoist the flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir atop their homes on the day to tell the world that the Kashmiris were not alone in their just struggle, rather the entire Pakistani nation was supporting them.

To a question, he said the campaign for highlighting the Kashmir issue would be run in an effective manner.

Shibli said the issuance of commemorative stamp on the first anniversary of the Indian illegal action was symbolic to convey the message to the entire world that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The Foreign Ministry, he said, was doing its best to highlight the longstanding Kashmir dispute and other institutions were supporting it in its endeavours.

Shibli said that soon after coming into power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started highlighting the Kashmir cause with a new spirit with Prime Minister Imran Khan himself leading from the front.

To a question about the less effective role of Pakistani foreign missions in highlighting the Kashmir cause, the minister said the diplomats followed the political leadership at the helm of affairs.

As the prime minister himself had become the ambassador of Kashmir, the Foreign Office had become very active in highlighting the Kashmir cause and exposing Indian atrocities.

He said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause till realization of the goal of freedom.

