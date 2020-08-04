Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered to start the working of all units in public sector hospitals here on Monday.

The Minister made this announcement while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Present on the occasion were Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SH&ME Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Dean Children Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmud Ayaz, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Arif Tajammul, Medical Superintendant Lahore General Hospital Dr Mehmud Salahuddin, whereas, Vice-Chancellors of Teaching Hospitals and Medical Universities, MS and Principals joined via video link.

Nabeel Awan gave a detailed briefing about the COVID-19 services being offered in different hospitals.

The Minister said, “With the blessings of Almighty Allah, we are witnessing a steep decline in the number of corona patients.

All the leading hospitals of Lahore, General, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospitals have been directed to open all sections.

The treatment of COVID-19 patients will continue at the Mayo Hospital, Yakki Gate Hospital, Expo Center and PKLI.

All the new patients will be referred and admitted to these hospitals. The decision on entry test for medical institutions will be made very soon.

All hospitals will work as per routine in Rawalpindi with the exception of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. Elaborating further, she said, “Currently we have 10 patients at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital and 27 patients at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

For last nine days, no new cases have been reported in Gujranwala. Only two patients are under treatment in Dera Ghazi Khan and only three patients are in Gujrat. With the hard work of our doctors, a large majority of patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Best possible treatment is being provided to patients.”