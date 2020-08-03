Share:

Islamabad-Taylor Swift has secured her seventh number one album in the US. The Cardigan singer’s surprise studio album, Folklore, topped the charts in the United States, earning 846,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 30, data from Nielsen Music/MRC has revealed. It has been revealed as the largest debut week for an album since her own release in 2019, where ‘Lover’ debuted with 867,000 units. Her two albums are only beaten by another of her own - Reputation, which was unveiled in 2017 and sold 1.24 million units. Of the 846,000 album equivalent units Folklore sold, 615,000 of these units were for full album sales.The 289.85 million streams of the tracks on the album converted to 218,000 in streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, plus 13,000 in track equivalent album (TEA) units. Only a week in and Taylor’s new album is already 2020’s top selling album, bigger than BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which sold 574,000 since February.