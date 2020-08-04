Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reassured his country’s support for Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue. In his separate telephonic conversations with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir as both brotherly countries have similar goals.

Both the Presidents also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings and discussed important matters, including Kashmir and Covid-19 pandemic. President Erdogan also invited Dr. Arif Alvi to visit Turkey after the end of Covid-19 pandemic.

While congratulating Erdogan on reopening of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia as mosque, Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to Turkey.

Meanwhile, during his telephonic conversation with the Turkish President, Prime Minister Imran Khan also felicitated President Erdogan on reopening of the Hagia Sophia for prayers and told him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television.

Imran Khan recalled Erdogan's visit to Pakistan in February and reaffirmed commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation. Recalling President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for 6th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February 2020, PM Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Prime Minister Imran appreciated Turkey for its role in the global fight against Covid-19 and for extending support to a number of countries, including Pakistan. The premier also briefed President Erdogan on the government’s strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan and the particular focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The two leaders also discussed the need for Pakistan and Turkey to jointly work for medicine development. Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey’s steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his address to the joint session of parliament in February 2020. Prime Minister Imran and President Erdogan agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

Imran Khan said Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation. Both leaders agreed to support each other on important issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called Prime Minister Imran Khan and extended felicitations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The prime minister reciprocated the Eid greetings and observed that this year, Eid-ul-Azha came when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19.

He commiserated with President Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and expressed the hope that the coronavirus pandemic would be successfully contained, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said. Prime Minister Khan informed President Ghani of the government’s strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with the particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating economy.

During the phonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed the latest stage in the Afghan peace process. The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance. He expressed the hope that the current momentum would be further built to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.