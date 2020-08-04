Share:

United Energy Pakistan (UEP) has donated medical supplies worth Rs. 135 million to the government of Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The donation is mainly comprised of PPE's, such as medical masks, sanitizer, protective suits, disposable gloves, shoe covers, and goggles, etc. This will be distributed to the public hospitals of Pakistan and COVID-19 isolation centers to protect the front-line workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the delegation of UEP led by President of the company Mausuf Ahmad when the donation was completed.

Imran Khan expressed appreciation to UEP for its contributions to Pakistan with investment and rapid growth over the past ten years and thanked the company for their support during the pandemic.

At the early stage of the epidemic, UEP, following the instructions of the government, established a COVID-19 fast-responding team and promulgated a strict guide for actions, so as to monitor and contain the spread of the novel corona virus and protect the health and safety of its employees.

Under concerted efforts and effective cooperation between the teams of China and Pakistan, the front-line production of UEP has not stopped once and continues smooth operation till now.

Meanwhile, UEP has actively performed its social responsibilities, especially in areas of health, safety, and environmental protection.

According to sources from UEP, its public welfare programs, including public donations, education development, medical care, and talent training have benefited more than 4 million people in the local community.

Since 2011, when United Energy Group (UEG), the parent company of UEP, acquired the assets of BP (British Petroleum) Pakistan, the company has been contributing to reducing Pakistan's dependency on oil and gas imports through indigenous hydrocarbon production.

It has also invested in Jhimpir wind power project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was signed in 2015 and achieved commercial operation in 2017.

Highly regarded by governments of both China and Pakistan, the project keeps an annuals electricity output of 280 million units, which has benefited around 500 thousand local families.