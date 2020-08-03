Share:

LAHORE -Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone’s “Future Proof Your Career with Ufone Master Classes” Programme came to an end after delivering 7 insightful sessions over a span of 6 weeks. More than 7000 students across 150+ cities in Pakistan and abroad benefitted from the programme. The master classes allowed students to refine their skills from the comfort of their home and enhance their learnings for the future.

In an effort to continue the legacy of imparting practical knowledge and skills even during the COVID19 pandemic, Ufone came up with the novel idea of substituting their flagship Summer Internship Program with virtual Masterclass sessions. Students from LUMS, LSE, QAU, FAST, IBA, NUST, NUML, COMSATS, IoBM, SZABIST, BNU, AKU, GIKI, IM Sciences, Bahria University, UET, Punjab University and 160 other universities and colleges participated in the program. The humbling response from participants in the form of 300+ positive testimonials and 1000 + positive reactions on LinkedIn is a testament to the success of the program.

The content for each session was tailor made according to the needs and priorities of students so they can be prepared to become a part of the corporate world. The program comprised of 6 Ufone internally certified trainers and 1 external trainer, in total delivering 7 sessions aligned with recurring participant interest manifested through pre-launch surveys. Topics such as MS Power Point and MS Excel essentials, career path management, CV making and interviewing skills etc. were covered in depth by the experts. Each topic resonated with the need of students and enabled them to learn something new.