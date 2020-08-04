MARDAN - Residents of different villages of tehsil Katlang on Monday blocked Mardan-Katlang Road at Gaddar Chowk to protest against excessive load-shedding.
The protesters burnt tires on road and were chanted slogans against the provincial government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). Hundreds of residence of union council Fatma, Gaddar, Hamza Khan, Sawaldher, Qaziabad, Essa Khan Killy and surrounding areas participated in the protest. The protest remained continued for several hours. The angry protesters blocked Mardan-Katlang Road at Gaddar chowk for all kind of traffic for several hours. They also offered ‘Zuhr’ prayer on road. They criticized the PESCO officials for excessive load-shedding.
They said besides excessive load-shedding, low voltage and electricity tripping were also big issues of the area. The protesters said there was only one lineman for 16 villages and 20mva and 40mva transformer of the grid station were not enough for the area.
They urged the government to immediately finish unscheduled load-shedding and also increase the numbers of linemen in the area. They also demanded removal of Chamdheri area from Sawaldher feeder and upgradation of the grid station transformer. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully