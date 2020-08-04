Share:

MARDAN - Residents of different villages of tehsil Katlang on Monday blocked Mardan-Katlang Road at Gaddar Chowk to protest against excessive load-shedding.

The protesters burnt tires on road and were chant­ed slogans against the provincial government and Pe­shawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). Hundreds of residence of union council Fatma, Gaddar, Hamza Khan, Sawaldher, Qaziabad, Essa Khan Killy and sur­rounding areas participated in the protest. The pro­test remained continued for several hours. The angry protesters blocked Mardan-Katlang Road at Gaddar chowk for all kind of traffic for several hours. They also offered ‘Zuhr’ prayer on road. They criticized the PESCO officials for excessive load-shedding.

They said besides excessive load-shedding, low voltage and electricity tripping were also big issues of the area. The protesters said there was only one line­man for 16 villages and 20mva and 40mva transform­er of the grid station were not enough for the area.

They urged the government to immediately finish unscheduled load-shedding and also increase the numbers of linemen in the area. They also demand­ed removal of Chamdheri area from Sawaldher feed­er and upgradation of the grid station transformer. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully