Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hear the dual nationality case against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda today (Monday).

The Commission is its previous order had also warned that it will announce the verdict on the available record if the parties failed to appear before the Commission in the upcoming hearings. The ECP had previously summoned the federal minister on July 16 for allegedly concealing his dual nationality while filing nomination papers for general elections 2018. But he had failed to appear before the Commission personally or through his lawyer.

The Commission had further said that the parties should either show up in person or send their counsel on August 4 otherwise it has the right to announce the verdict on available data. It is important to mention that the petitioners, Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others had filed a disqualification petition against Vawda for concealing his dual citizenship on the occassion of submission of his nomination papers for general elections 2018.

Vawda had won the 2018 general election from the Karachi’s NA-249.

Meanwhile, many legal experts believe that if the minister had concealed his dual nationality then he would face disqualification for his act as according to constitution it was a national crime.

According to Kanwar Dilshad former secretary ECP the Supreme Court clearly has ruled that the dual national candidates should submit their nomination papers along with a renunciation certificates.

It must be noted that on same matter in past many lawmakers including PML-N’s Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar were disqualified.