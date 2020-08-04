Share:

KASUR - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain Bhatti chaired a meeting on Monday to review arrangements for Yaum-e-Istehsa, to be observed on Aug 5 to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting was attended by the officers of all departments concerned.

The ADCR, addressing the meeting, said that the day would be observed to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on the day in 2019 to change the status of the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that a rally would also be taken out from the ADC office in which all officers and people from all walks of life would participate.

Abid Bhatti directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to ensure observing Yaum-e-Istehsal to highlight the miseries of Kashmiri brethren.