BEIJING (AFP) - China on Monday branded a US-Japan security treaty “a product of the Cold War” after Washington reaffirmed its commitment to Japan in its territorial dispute with China over the Senkaku Islands, known in Chinese as the Diaoyus. The amendment, attached to the National Defense Authorization Bill, noted that while the US “takes no position” on the ultimate sovereignty of the territory, it “acknowledges the administration of Japan over the Islands”. It added that “unilateral actions of a third party” would not affect its position. The legislation passed last week reaffirmed the US commitment to Japan and warned that an armed attack against either party “in the territories under the administration of Japan” would be met in accordance with its provisions.