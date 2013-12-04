LAHORE - Pakistan athletes grabbed five gold, two silver and five bronze medals in the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Games 2013 on the third day of mega event at New Castle Australia.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, M Sohail Ahmad of Sheikupura impressed the badminton community a lot at the Forum University by securing gold in the top division of men’s single event. He has been coaching by his father Mustaneer Ahmad Khan since his childhood.

Sharish Bibi also won a gold medal in the girls’ badminton single. Quratul Ain won a single and Noman Piracha brought home a bronze in singles. Earlier in the day, M Munir Siddiqi won the gold of aquatic 25 metres with the timing of 29.50 sec. It was again a memorable day for Pakistani special athletes in athletic event as M Junaid notched up gold in long jump while Sana Ali won gold in long jump women event.

Three bronze were also added to total tally by M Junaid and M Shaoib in 400 meters and Atiqur Rehman in 1500 metres race. In soccer round robin matches, Pakistan thrashed Australia A by 7-1 and Australia C by 6-0.

In the men event of basketball, Pakistani athletes won their both round robin matches by defeating Australia 3, Australia 6 quite convincingly. It was world disability day on Tuesday. Pakistani athletes proved that they were quite able to transform themselves from disability to ability, which was the basic message of ‘World Disability Day’. Head of the delegation Anisur Rehman was very happy and was feeling proud with the performances of Pakistan special athletes and congratulated the entire Pakistani nation for such tremendous medals winning performances. This is pertinent to mention here that he remained instrumental in developing special athletes into gold medal winners internationally.