KARACHI - Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia has said that recalling paceman M Amir in the national team will have serious repercussions and negative impact on Pakistan cricket .

"What message we will be sending to young cricket playing generation by including a convicted and banned cricketer," he told a private television channel. "This is a very serious issue and it must be handled carefully with a great deal of thought," he stressed. "The PCB hierarchy must handle Amir's delicate issue considering all the aspects," he said. He feared serious division within Pakistan team if M Amir is included in the team.

Former Pakistan T20 M Hafeez canceled his contract of playing in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after hearing that Amir also signed for the league. However, Gen Tauqir giving his personal opinion, very candidly opposed Amir's recalling for giving Pakistan a bad name and for seriously destroying cricket image across the world along with Salman Butt and M Asif. "By recalling Amir we would also be undermining our own rising talent," he said.

In the meantime, M Amir said he was working very hard and fully focussed to revive the future of his cricket. "All depends on PCB and selectors. But it’s my dream to stage a comeback in the team," he added. He said he had a good time with Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti and other players in BPL and enjoying his cricket.

Commenting on greatly celebrating after taking the wicket of Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and not reacting much after shattering the stumps of Shahid Afridi in BPL, Amir said: "Situations were very different in both matches and so was my reaction."

Amir said he was transforming his life on and off the field and regret the mistakes, he had done in 2010 in the series against England. It may be recalled that Amir bowled scripted no balls against England and after inquiry by International Cricket Council (ICC), formed tribunal was banned for five years. Amir was cleared by ICC on September 2 and was allowed by PCB to play on domestic circuit and go through rehabilitation process till February 28, 2016 before being eligible to play or otherwise for Pakistan.