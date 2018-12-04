Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi called for promoting empowerment and provision of inclusive opportunities and equal access to people with disabilities. In a message on International Day of the Persons with Disabilities, he said that people with disabilities needed to have equal access in all spheres of life like transportation, employment, and education. He said that right to participate in public life was essential to create a stable democracy, active citizenship and reduce inequalities in society.

He said that often the societal image was impacted by attitudes based on stigma and discrimination, as well as antiquated ideas about disability. “It is our endeavour to create a system of inclusion that will enhance their capacities and support them in setting their own priorities for taking advantage of the available various opportunities. Let us break barriers, build an inclusive society for all”, he said.

Invites Turk businessmen

to invest in Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi invited Turkish businessmen to take advantage of favourable investment climate in Pakistan. He was talking to Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul who called on him on Monday. The President said that Turkish companies had invested immensely in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

He further said that both countries were intertwined in historical bonds, which are not only brotherly but mutually beneficial as well. He said that both the countries have strong defence ties as well.

The President and the Ambassador hoped that mutual relations would further deepen and broaden with the possibility of further high-level contacts in near future.