HM-LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande doubts whether ‘true love’ really exists.

The 25-year-old pop star - whose latest hit, ‘Thank U, Next’, explores some of her past relationships - has revealed she’s not currently looking for another boyfriend following her split from comedian Pete Davidson and she isn’t sure whether true love exists, either. In a now-deleted tweet, Ariana wrote: ‘’actually... i don’t want no ‘next’ true love doesn’t exist. hope you’re having a great day!’’

The brunette beauty - who has also dated the likes of Mac Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in September, and rapper Big Sean - subsequently performed a U-turn on her earlier statement. She said on the micro-blogging platform: ‘’true love might exist i was just hungry.’’

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon recently thanked Ariana for paying homage to ‘Legally Blonde’ in her new music video. The award-winning actress took to her Twitter account to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose new video for ‘Thank U.

, Next’ sees the chart-topping pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series.