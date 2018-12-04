Share:

Lahore - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) President Ruwan Edirisinghe led a businessmen’s delegation in 32nd edition of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Asia-Pacific Region (CACCI) summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

Titled “Asia: Expanding Borders”, the summit was by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB). Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Nepal), Mr. Desh Bhandu Basnet, Executive Member (Nepal) and Mr. Zulfiqar Butt, Deputy Secretary General, of SAARC CCI were part of the delegation.

Turkish Vice President Mr. Fuat Oktay, Turkish Trade Minister, was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony and delivered a key note address. Mr Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI, was key note speaker in the session titled “Regional Integration and Connectivity for Sustainable Development”. Earlier, Mr. Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Nepal), addressed the session on Tourism.

While addressing the gathering, SAARC CCI President Edirisinghe said that this century belongs to Asia and Asia cannot proposer without development in South Asia. South Asia represent one fifth of world’s market and untapped market for investment and business ventures. He invited the investors to explore the business opportunities of South Asia and strengthen ties. Earlier he also addressed the dinner gathering of 32nd CACCI meeting.

The SAARC CCI leadership also held meetings with Mr. Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President, The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Mr. Arnaldo Abruzzini, CEO, EUROCHAMBRES on the way forward for a mutually beneficial cooperation. The idea of holding joint session of SAARC CCI and ECO meeting was also discussed in length.

During the last section of the 32nd CACCI summit, the 90th Council Meeting took place, chaired by Samir Modi, who took over from Mr. Jemal Inaishvili as President of CACCI. TOBB President Mr. Rifat Hisarc?kl?o?lu, and Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) CEO and SRCIC Vice Chair Oyunchimeg Magvan, were re-elected as CACCI Vice Chairs.