DUBAI:- Australia could top the ICC Test rankings at the end of their Test series against India - the current No 1 team - if they manage to attain a 4-0 result. Should they achieve that, India will go down to third, fractionally behind England, who are currently in second place with 108 rating points. Australia are currently ranked fifth, tied on 102 rating points with New Zealand, while India have 116. Australia’s position could change once the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and New Zealand concludes, with a draw or a Pakistan win pushing Australia up to fourth.