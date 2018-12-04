Share:

ADELAIDE - A young Australian batsman has hit six sixes in over during a record-breaking double century at the Cricket Australia Under 19 Male National Championships in Adelaide.

Ollie Davies, the New South Wales Metro captain who plays for Manly-Warringah CC in Sydney, smashed 207 off 115 balls in a total of 4 for 406. It was the first double hundred scored in the U-19 one-day male championships and the first in the championships overall since Jason Krejza in 2001-02.

It was in the 40th over of the innings that Davies completed his full set of sixes during a stay that included 17 in total. His second century needed just 39 balls.

“I was looking to hit the good balls for one and then anything loose was looking to pounce on and take over the fence,” Davies said. “After the first two sixes I had in the back of my head that I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off at the end. I was just trying to target forward of square and cow corner, getting down on the back leg before it was even bowled and trying to slog sweep.”