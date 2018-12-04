Share:

DHAKA - Eight alleged Islamist extremists went on trial in Bangladesh on Monday over a savage 2016 attack claimed by Islamic State that killed 22 people including 18 foreigners at a Dhaka cafe popular with Westerners.

Prosecutors say that the eight members of a homegrown extremist outfit were “associates” of the five attackers killed when police stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe.

The eight, who face the death penalty if convicted, “helped mastermind the attack and supplied arms and ammunition,” prosecutor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told AFP.