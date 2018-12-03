Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Bruce Springsteen is working on a brand new album and confirmed plans for a UK tour. The ‘Born To Run’ star - whose debut LP ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ was released in 1974 - admitted he sees no reason why he can’t keep going for at least another decade, and revealed he plans to follow up his Broadway show by getting back to his ‘’day job’’ of being a touring musician. Speaking about his plans for a new album, he told the Sunday Times newspaper: ‘’For lack of a better word, it’s a singer-songwriter album - more of a solo record.’’