Share:

Lahore - Agriculture sector is lifeline of Pakistan’s economy as it is contributing around 25 percent in economy, employing 42.3 percent of labor force and a major source of raw materials for several value added sectors, said Chinese and Pakistani experts. It was upshot of the speeches delivered by Chinese and Pakistani experts at CAC Pakistan Conference. Joint ventures and transfer of latest technology is pre-requisite to avail full benefits from the potential of Pakistani agriculture sector, they said.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal, Chairman Engineering Council of Pakistan Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Fan Liqian & Ms. Maggie Ma from Sub-Council of Chemical Industry, China, Muhammad Azher, Deputy Director, Department of Plant Protection Allah Ditta, Saad Akbar Khan from Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Director Agricultur Dr. Sher Muhammad Sherawat spoke on the occasion.

During the conference China Agrochemical Manufacturing Capability, Trends and future, Pakistani Crops and Demand for Agrochemicals and Machineries, Pesticides Registration Management Updates in Pakistan, Most Sold Pesticides and Future Trend in Pakistan, Pakistani Pesticides Market and Import & Export Situation, Pakistani Fertilizers Makret and Future Development, Current Status and Future Trend of Agricultural Machineries, Current Status of Chinese Agricultural Machinery Industry & leading Machinery and Technology came under discussion.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder threw light on the factors like low agriculture productivity and growing demand for food encourage the use of crop protection chemicals. He said that the excessive use of pesticides on fruits, vegetables and crops causes health and environment hazards. The high prices of imported pesticides promote smuggling and at the same time fake chemicals which adversely affect the economy as well as environment.