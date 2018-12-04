Share:

KARACHI - Begum Sharmeen Murad Ali Shah, wife of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has said that it is a great deal to live a life and perform the daily cores while being physically disable. People who are making the world beautiful for those who are disabled are even doing more good. We have to do more than we can for such people.

She expressed her support for the handicapped and disable people in an awareness session on the International Day of people with Disabilities organised by the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) at Arag Auditorium, Dow University of Health Sciences on Monday.

Dow University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy, Director of IPM&R Dr Nabila Soomro, Additional Director, Dr Syed Imran Ahmed and parents of children with different disabilities talked in the session which was attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof Khawar Saeed Jamali, Registrar DUHS Prof Dr Amanullah Abbasi, Principal Dow Medical College Prof Dr Kartar Dawani and a huge crowd of students.

Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy said that it is an international observance started in 2008 to promote an understanding of disability issues. We started celebrating this day in 2011 aiming at promoting the rights and the well-being of the people with disability.

The Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Dow University of Health Sciences cater to the needs of 20,000 to 25,000 people with disabilities all over Pakistan. But the government should establish more institutions like this for multidisciplinary rehabilitation services.

He further added that this is the core responsibility of the government along with the civil society to prevent the rights of the disabled persons in social, political, cultural and economic aspects of life. He expressed disappointment while highlighting the problems faced by such people. Even the buildings are not constructed properly by law which makes it difficult for the crippled people to walk through.

At the end of the session, the Additional Director Syed Imran Ahmed thanked the Chief Guest and the audiences. The session began with a practical demonstration of disabled people and children playing cricket, football and different other games, leaving an impression that the handicapped or people with physical disability is not behind anyone in any way.

Speaking in the session, Mother of Zaeem, expressed what she had gone through 2 and a half year ago when she came to know that her child is suffering from Autism Disease. Being thankful to the Dow University of Health Sciences, she said that her child is able to perform the daily routine activities within one and a half year after he was kept under treatment at DUHS.

The program was concluded by Prof. Mohammad Saeed Quraishy presenting a shield as a token of remembrance to Begum Sharmeen Murad Ali Shah.