LAHORE (PR) CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used-car online auction, and trading platform, launched Pakistan’s first all-female staff Purchase Centre. It is located in heart of Lahore’s corporate business hub in Mini Market in Gulberg.

Its operations are fully managed by a female purchase manager and a female inspection specialist, who happens to be Pakistan’s 1st car mechanic! Women car owners will be able to have their cars inspected by a female mechanic and negotiate their sale with a female manager, so they never feel uncomfortable in such a situation ever again.

CarFirst wants to change this persistent cultural narrative that the auto industry mostly employs men. We are proud of our female staff members who excel across all company departments, and am happy to share that we are constantly looking to hire women for traditionally male-dominated roles such as inspection specialists, purchase center managers, dealer and sales managers, customers services, etc.”