Karachi (PR) In a Letter of Appreciation, the Chinese Consulate General (CG) in Karachi lauded the performance of Security & Management Services (SMS) Guards during a terrorist attack on the Chinese CG.

Their brave and smart performance helped the law enforcement agencies to kill the attackers and avoid further losses of human lives and properties. Chinese Consul General (CG) Mr Wang Yu, along with all staffs expressed deep and sincere respects and gratefulness to the three guards. Three unarmed security guards (Shoukat Ali Talpur, Kamran and Ruby Abdul Razzaq) of SMS performed their duty excellently.