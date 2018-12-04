Share:

LAHORE - Unifoam, Allied Bank, Bareeze Man and Albario Engineering won their respective matches in the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup quarterfinals played here at various venues. Unifoam beat Pepsi by 2 runs. Unifoam struck 150-9 and in reply, Pepsi could score 148-7 in 20 overs. Imtiaz Ahmad was named man of the match. Allied Bank routed Atlas Copco by 55 runs. ABL scored 140-8 and in reply, Atlas Copco were all out for 88. Muhammad Awais Khan was adjudged as player of the match. Bareeze Man outclassed Servis by 8 wickets. Servis piled up a total of 122-6 which Bareeze Man achieved losing just 2 wickets. Jumaa Khan was man of the match. Albario Engineering thrashed Attock Petroleum by 65 runs. Albario scored 153-9 and in reply, Attock Petrolium were all out for 88. Hafiz Faisal earned player of the match award.