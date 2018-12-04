ISLAMABAD - Diamond and Islamabad Hawks Clubs will clash in the final of the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship-2018 after registering contrasting victories against their respective opponents in the semifinals played at Diamond and Marghazar grounds on Monday.

READ MORE: Court approves Dr Shahid Masood's 14-day judicial remand

Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh graced the occasion as chief guest, while ICA President Nasir Iqbal and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

In the first semifinal between Diamond and Classic clubs at Diamond Ground, Diamond defeated Classic by 52 runs. Shahzad Azam Rana blasted 85-ball 92 while Sohail Ahmed struck 63 to help Diamond post 225-8 in 40 overs. Speedster M Nadim claimed 4 wickets for 65. In reply, Classic Club managed only 173 in 35.2 overs falling 52 runs short. Although Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir put up some resistance with his steady 64 with 5 fours and Ishafq Ali hit quick-fire 41, yet they couldn’t achieve the required target. Off-spinner M Nadim bagged 4-39 while fast bowler Zainul Abadin took 3-41.

In the second semi-final at Marghazar Ground, Hawks defeated Essco by 60 runs. Essco Club collapsed to fine bowling by Islamabad Hawks’ left-arm spinner Zameer Abbasi, who grabbed 5-20, and leggie Farmanullah Khan who clinched 4-17.

Islamabad Hawks were all out for 159 in 36.4 overs with Hassan Nasir hitting 53, Kamran Riaz 46 and Farmanullah Khan 16. Asghar Ali captured 5-24, Ali Salman 2-38 and M Ilyas 1-22. In reply, Essco Club were all out for paltry 99 in 24.4 overs. Ali Salman hit 46 and Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 25. Zameer Abbasi claimed 5-20, Farmanullah Khan 4-17. The final will be played tomorrow (Wednesday) at Diamond Ground.

READ MORE: India pollution watchdog fines Delhi over toxic smog

 