Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diamond and Islamabad Hawks Clubs will clash in the final of the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship-2018 after registering contrasting victories against their respective opponents in the semifinals played at Diamond and Marghazar grounds on Monday.

Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh graced the occasion as chief guest, while ICA President Nasir Iqbal and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

In the first semifinal between Diamond and Classic clubs at Diamond Ground, Diamond defeated Classic by 52 runs. Shahzad Azam Rana blasted 85-ball 92 while Sohail Ahmed struck 63 to help Diamond post 225-8 in 40 overs. Speedster M Nadim claimed 4 wickets for 65. In reply, Classic Club managed only 173 in 35.2 overs falling 52 runs short. Although Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir put up some resistance with his steady 64 with 5 fours and Ishafq Ali hit quick-fire 41, yet they couldn’t achieve the required target. Off-spinner M Nadim bagged 4-39 while fast bowler Zainul Abadin took 3-41.

In the second semi-final at Marghazar Ground, Hawks defeated Essco by 60 runs. Essco Club collapsed to fine bowling by Islamabad Hawks’ left-arm spinner Zameer Abbasi, who grabbed 5-20, and leggie Farmanullah Khan who clinched 4-17.

Islamabad Hawks were all out for 159 in 36.4 overs with Hassan Nasir hitting 53, Kamran Riaz 46 and Farmanullah Khan 16. Asghar Ali captured 5-24, Ali Salman 2-38 and M Ilyas 1-22. In reply, Essco Club were all out for paltry 99 in 24.4 overs. Ali Salman hit 46 and Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 25. Zameer Abbasi claimed 5-20, Farmanullah Khan 4-17. The final will be played tomorrow (Wednesday) at Diamond Ground.