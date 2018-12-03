Share:

Rawalpindi-President Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir said that those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah, by serving poor and needy people will find their reward on the Day of Judgment. He said all the wealthy people should help the destitute segments of the society. Dr Jamal Nasir, who is also the chairman of Qamar Jahan Foundation, expressed these views while addressing a quilt distribution ceremony organized by Jinnah Iqbal Fikri Forum at Anjuman Faizul Islam here on Monday.

The ceremony was also attended by Chairman JIFF Rana Abdul Baqi, President AFI Mian Siddique Akbar, Commodore (R) Shahid Nawaz, Col (R) Bakhtiar Hakeem, Prof Niaz Ifran, Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, Dr Sabahat, Madam Nabila and others. As many as 400 quilts were distributed among poor and needy people including students on the occasion. Dr Jamal Nasir, while speaking, said Islam preaches tolerance, peace and tranquility and called for interfaith harmony. He applauded the services of JIFF saying that serving the needy is the only source to get rewarded the on the judgment day. He said that philanthropists should continue their efforts to help out the needy.

Rana Abdul Baqi, in his address, said JIFF has the support of the Thinkers Forum in this virtue. He said we are promoting the agenda of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which was to make Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a welfare state.

He said the plan of the incumbent government of making shelter homes is appreciable and requested the parliamentarians to take part in this great task.

“We are providing all the facilities to the deprived segments of society. We are also taking care of orphans in our institute,” said President AFI Mian Siqque Akbar. Commodore (R) Shahid Nawaz said more than 1000 orphans have enrolled with AFI. He said these students are being imparted level best education.

At the end, former president District Bar Association (DBA) Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate thanked all the participants.