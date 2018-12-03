Share:

SIALKOT-Two robbers shot dead a Saudi Arabia-returned person over putting up resistance during a daylight dacoity near village Kotli Khanu on main Daska-Bambaanwala Road on Monday.

According to police sources, village Mitraanwali based Anjum Nadeem,42, had returned from Saudi Arabia three days ago.

He was coming to Daska city in his Suzuki car (LE-2162), when two armed motorcyclists intercepted him near village Kotli Khanu at gunpoint.

He attempted to put up resistance upon which the dacoits opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Dacoits-cum-killers fled the scene after looting 24000 Saudi Riyals from the victim. The Bambaanwala Police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard. The police shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a gang of as many as eight armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables (worth of Rs3 million) at gunpoint during separate dacoity incidents in three houses, besides injuring a local landlord and his young son on resistance in village Heer- Daallowali in outskirts of Sialkot the other night.

Reportedly, the accused forced entry first into the house of a local property dealer Waheed Anjum, held hostage all the family members at gunpoint and started looting.

As Waheed's elder brother Muhammad Latif and his son Aamir Suhail put up resistance. The dacoits shot them injured critically. The accused looted Rs100,000 and other valuables from the house.

Then the accused barged into a neighbouring house of Tariq Mehmood, made hostage all the people present there and looted Rs225,000, 15 Tolas gold ornaments and other valuables. The accused locked the family into separate rooms and fled away.

The robbers gang then entered another neighbouring house of Muhammad Sadique and made off with 10 Tolas gold ornaments, cash and other valuable.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The Sialkot Cantt Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.

Meanwhile, some unidentified thieves broke into an electronics shop owned by Khawaja Irfan Hameed located on Bank Road in Daska city.

The accused decamped with advanced electrical appliances (worth hundreds of thousands of rupees). The Daska City Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest in this regard.