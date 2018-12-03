Share:

KAMALIA-Farmers' representatives held a press conference at Kamalia Press Club the other day to express concerns that sugar mills owners have not yet started sugarcane crushing.

"Usually, sugar mills in Sindh start crushing in last week of October while sugar mills in Punjab start crushing in the third week of November.

But, this year sugar mills owners have colluded and by taking advantage of the negligence of the government and administration have not yet started the crushing to put the farmers in financial pressure," farmers alleged.

They expressed fear that billions of rupees would lost due to delay in sugarcane crushing.

"The delay in sugarcane crushing by the sugar mills owners will also affect the production of wheat crops," they said.