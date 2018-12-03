Share:

HAFIZABAD-The growers of the district have called upon the government to take action against the Sugar Mills owners for not starting crushing which has created multiple problems for them.

Addressing a press conference, Kisan Board Pakistan Central Vice President Amanullah Chattha said that although the government had directed the sugar mills owners to start crushing from November 30, but they were ignoring the order and using delaying tactics.

He called upon the government to protect the interests of the sugarcane growers and issue orders to the mills owners to start crushing without any further delay.