The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has directed four medical education institutions to cover anaesthesia services at five district headquarters hospitals. In a notification issued on Monday, SH&ME Secretary Saqib Zafer has asked Quid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur to provide anaesthesia cover at DHQ Hospitals in Lodhran. Similarly Nishtar Medical University, Multan would cover anaesthesia services of DHQ Hospital Vehari and DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar while Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore has given the task to look after requirements of DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib. “The Duty roster/ rotation of Anaesthetists shall be mutually decided by the Vice Chancellor/Principal and Medical Superintendent of attached DHQ Hospital concerned”, read the notification. Surgical interventions had been disturbed due to shortage of Anaesthetists in these five districts.