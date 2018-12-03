Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of at least 9 superintendents of police in the region. A notification in this regard has also been issued. The newly posted and transferred police officers have also been directed to assume their charges immediately. According to notification, Taimoor Khan, DSP Licensing and HQ City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on promotion to the rank of SP (BS-18) has been posted and transferred as Senior Traffic Officer against an existing vacancy. Ghulam Mustafa Gillani, who was the SDPO Kotli Sattian and was promoted to the rank of SP, has been transferred and posted as SP Crime Investigation Department Rawalpindi. Similarly, Hafeez Atta-ur-Rehman, who was serving as Traffic Officer, Jhelum and was promoted to the rank of SP, has been assigned the task as SP Security Rawalpindi. Tariq Mehmood has been transferred and posted as SP Pre-Service Training Wing Police College Sihala. The IG Punjab has transferred Tahir Bashir and posted him as Additional SP Gujrat. Additional SP Saddar Circle Ahsan Saif Ullah has also been transferred and posted as Additional SP CRO Lahore. Muhammad Tahir Maqsood replaced Ahsan Saif Ullah as Additional SP Saddar Circle.

Javed Anwar, who was serving as SDPO City Chiniot and promoted to the rank of SP, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Potohar Division. Raja Shahid Nazir, who was earlier serving as DSP Organized Crime, Jhelum was promoted to the rank of SP has been transferred and posted as SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Rawalpindi Region by the IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi. On the other hand, a speeding train crushed a 65-year-old man to death near Chaklala Union Council Office here. The deceased was identified as Zahoor Ahmed (65). According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the man was crossing the railway track when a speeding train hit him which led to his death. The dead body was shifted to DHQ for autopsy, he said.