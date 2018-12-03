Share:

SAMBRIAL-The Government Special Education Centre on Monday organised a ceremony to pay tribute to differently-abled persons on International Day of Disabled Persons.

PTI senior leader Brig (r) Aslam Ghumman was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by the centre's principal, teachers, students, parents, media men and a large number people from all walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (r) Aslam Ghumman said that former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi had approved 28 acre of land along Rs50 million for construction of own building for Special Education Centre Sambrial. But the PML N government ignored the project and special children are still studying in rented building, he regretted. He promised that now the PTI would complete own building for this institution within one year.

Principal Saad Ullah stressed the need for special attention to the differently-abled persons and time to make them useful citizens of the society.