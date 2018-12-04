Share:

Islamabad (PR) Jazz SDG Hackathon, in partnership with Code for Pakistan and OPEN Islamabad is set to take place from 7- 9 December, 2018 at the National Incubation Center, Islamabad.

It targets young entrepreneurs, coders and innovators on using technology for civic solutions. Along with prize money worth PKR 300,000 for the winning team, attendees will learn design thinking, open-source hacking for social good, receive mentoring from domain experts in government and local organizations, and have opportunities to network.

Participants will form teams to create prototypes that address civic and social problems in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative of the United Nations. The Sustainable Development Goals, also known as Global Goals for Sustainable Development, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The SDGs in focus during the event will be Good Health and Well Being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.