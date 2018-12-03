Share:

SARGODHA-The Punjab chief minister took notice of the brutal murder of 15-month-old Sawera while the Inspector General of Police has also sought a report from the Sargodha DPO.

On the other hand, a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by SP (investigations) has been constituted to dig facts to punish all the accused involved in the brutal killing of the minor. The police have also sent parts of the body of the slain minor for forensic laboratory Lahore for analysis. Meanwhile, the police also arrested six accused persons including father of the slain minor, her uncle, grandmother, grandfather and aunts while FIR has been lodged against all the accused by the Urban Area Police.

Urban Area Police SHO Awais Gujjar said that investigation is underway and the culprits could not get escape the iron fist of the law. He, however, rejected rumours “role faith-healer or superstitions” in the murder. On the other hand, resident of Hathi Chowk Azam Park informed that the minor girl had often been treated by charmers. They said that Sawera’s mother Sundas Bibi had got divorce from her husband Mutiur Rehman following severe in home while minor girl was snatched by her in in-laws.