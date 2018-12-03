Share:

MIAN CHANNU-The police claimed to have arrested an alleged kidnapper and recovered two children during a raid at a hideout here on Monday. According to police, a woman, resident of Tulamba, complained to the police that her two sons - four-year-old Bilal and two-year-old Afzal have been kidnapped.

The police swiftly launched investigation and traced hideout of the accused.The police have registered a case against 12 accused including three women on the complaint of the woman. The police have been conducting raids for the arrest of other accused.