LAHORE - PBG/Remounts will vie against FG Polo team in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 crucial match today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said that polo season of the club is moving towards its peak. “High quality polo is being witnessed during the eight-goal event and more enthralling and exciting polo competitions can be expected in the upcoming events. I hope the final of this event will provide ample opportunities to the spectators to witness action-packed polo.” He said the participation of foreign players has further made the polo season of Lahore Polo Club tough and challenging one. “Six international players have been taking part in this tournament and more will be exhibiting their prowess in the next events.