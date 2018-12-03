Share:

SIALKOT-On the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC), lawyers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and Shakargarh on Monday went on a week-long strike to press their demand for the establishment of Divisional Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) at Gujranwala.

President Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) Kh Muhammad Irfanul Haq told the newsmen that the strike by the lawyers would continue till December 9.

He said that the lawyers will also boycott courts till the announcement by Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the establishment of LHC's Divisional Bench at Gujranwala to facilitate millions of residents of the division.

The DBA president asserted that it has become vital now to establish an LHC Divisional Bench for dispensation of speedy justice to the needy, oppressed and depressed people of the region at local level.

The lawyers boycotted courts and also took a rally marching main inter-city roads.

Later, in an important meeting of the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), the lawyers unanimously passed several resolutions, demanding early establishment of LHC Divisional Bench.

Similar, rallies were also taken by the Tehsil Bar Associations of the region, demanding the government to order the establishment of LHC bench at Gujranwala without wasting any further time.

BABUS DIRECTED TO ENSURE PRESENCE IN OFFICES

Newly-posted Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has directed heads of all nation-building departments to ensure presence for two hours (from 12pm to 2pm) on daily basis at their offices to listen to the public complaints.

Addressing a meeting held at DC Office here, the DC asked the officials to provide maximum relief to the visiting people.

He asked the officials to ensure presence in offices to redress public grievances as per "Open Door Policy" of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The DC said that no corruption and violation of discipline would be tolerated in government offices in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Wife, girl kidnapped

Some unidentified accused kidnapped the wife of a brick-kiln labourer Abdul Hafeez from her house in village Goliyaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here.

The Satrah Police have registered a case with no arrest of recovery, in this regard.

In Daska, some unknown accused kidnapped a BSc student identified as Maria, from outside of her college in Daska here. The Daska City Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery.