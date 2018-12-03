Share:

Are you encouraging a happy or meaningful life? Is happy and meaningful life different? What makes your life worth living? Such thoughts have always reflected on our minds. We must always keep that in mind that there is much more to life than happiness. Living a meaningful life makes life valuable.

We are living in an era where a person wants abrupt happiness. A feeling that actually outshines the momentary happiness. The thing which gives us joy in this very moment whether it is getting junk food that can be damaging to health or made relationships that can be detrimental in the long run but because its giving us happiness right now we want it. That’s why a lot of people in the world are quitting. People don’t give full shot to their relationships, carriers and leave them because of not getting momentary happiness as a result of few discomforts. That happens when you only go after happiness. We all want happiness in our lives but that must be a meaningful happiness.

Happiness is short-lived, but meaning is ever-lasting. Staying with your ill mother is not a happy moment but a meaningful moment. The happiness you acquire from that is incomparable so choose meaning over happiness. People who choose meaning over happiness stay more loyal to their relationships, they give full shot to their carriers. They live life in the best possible manner and they are always remembered.

The secret behind meaningful life is adoption and embracement. We all have gone through experiences. Instead of trying to push away, Accept the negative situations and feelings. The prompt regalement is something that allures most of us as we keep pursuing happiness in temporary moments and sadly it’s not enduring. Set priorities in your life. Try adopting meaning over happiness. Try living life that has meaning in it and see what happens.

AMNA BADAR,

Lahore, November 20.