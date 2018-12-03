Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas ordered Chief Executive Officer of District Education Authority Syed Toqeer Hussain to launch an inquiry against Pirmahal Deputy District Education Officer Farooq Zahid within three days and send him report regarding charges of corruption against him. A citizen, Raheel Gujjar, had given an application to the minister against the officer when the minister had visited Toba district last week.

REPORT SENT: Pirmahal PP-123 Returning Officer (RO) Shahwar Amin Wahga has sent a report, containing detail of recounting process at polling stations of the said constituency, to the election commissioner for further action.

The RO said in his report that recounting at 188 polling stations had completed, but PTI ticket-holder Sonia Ali Raza had demanded not to recount ballot papers of the remaining 21 polling stations as it was already counted. Sonia said that she was now 25 votes ahead against Baba in recounting of 188 polling stations so she had again won as MPA.

PML-N MPA Pir Qutab Ali Baba said that Supreme Court had clearly ordered the recounting of all polling stations, but Ms Raza feared defeat and had demanded to stop recounting of ballot papers at the remaining polling stations.