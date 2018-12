Share:

LAHORE - A 22-year-old man who went missing under mysterious circumstances the other day was found dead in Samanabad police precincts on Monday morning. The deceased was later identified as Ali Haider, a local resident who went missing under mysterious circumstances a couple of days ago. Some passersby spotted the body lying near the 3rd Roundabout in Samanabad and alerted the police by phone. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.