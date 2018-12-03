Share:

SIALKOT-MNA (Minorities) Shunila Ruth has said that minorities have been playing a vibrant role in the struggle for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

She was addressing the participants of an X-mass cake cutting held here at Jinnah House on Monday.

PTI’s Youth Wing (Minorities) Central Punjab Senior Vice President Dr John Mehboob Piyara and a number of dignitaries attended the ceremony.

MNA Shunila Ruth said that the minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom and the government has been making all-out sincere efforts to ensure provision and protection of the basic rights of the minorities.

She pointed out that every religion of the world teaches peace, love, tolerance and respect of humanity and other religions. She said that no religion of the world allows terrorism and extremism. She stressed the need for collective efforts to promote interfaith harmony to check the rising extremism in the society.

Dr. John Mehboob Piyara said that role of the minorities could never be ignored in national solidarity, unity, inter-faith harmony and development. He pledged making strenuous collective and individual efforts for the promotion of inter-faith harmony in the society.