LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din has said that prosecution of the Model Town incident, in which more than a dozen people were killed as a result of police action in 2014, was very weak.

“The challan of the case was flawed,” he said while inaugurating the 45-day mandatory promotion course for Assistant District Public Prosecutors (ADPPs) here yesterday.

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek, the party the victims belonged to, has already moved the court to seek formation of a new joint investigation team to probe the tragedy. A bench of the apex court will hear the petition at its principal seat during the next few days.

Highlighting the importance of public prosecution, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said it plays the role of a bridge between police and judiciary. Trained human resource is integral part of Public Prosecution Service, he said.

At present, the minister said, 122 Assistant District Public Prosecutors (ADPPs) are joining the promotion course. He held out an assurance that no promotion would be given to anyone who failed to qualify it.

Explaining the role the ADPPs are supposed to play, he said their responsibility is to extend justice to the needy persons. He said that whatsoever they will learn from their promotion course will be pictured through their decisions in their professional life. The minister said that the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is quiet evident about human resource development. Imran Khan has declared the human resource an asset. Ch Zaheer ud Din said that it was why that he is focusing majorly on polishing and investing in this asset. Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir and Director Centre for Professional Development Muhammad Jahangir were also present on this occasion.

Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din said the mandatory promotion courses not only enhance the productivity but also the capabilities of the prosecutors. Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary said that if any crime takes place against the state, a prosecutor must make sure the offender doesn’t go unpunished.