KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed health and education departments to complete their hospitals and school schemes within stipulated time and warned strict action against project directors if deadline not met.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review progress of 73 development schemes which have been delayed for different reasons. The meeting was attended by ministers and concerned bureaucratic staff.

In the meeting progress of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Dadu, 15 comprehensive schools, 16 English medium schools and 41 emergency cum Trauma centers were reviewed.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem told the chief minister that seven THQ/DHQ hospitals have been accommodated in ADP 2018-19 with an allocation of Rs18.2 billion against which Rs9.6 billion have been utilized so far and in the current financial year Rs1.6 billion have been made while Rs700 million have been released by the finance department.

The secretary health told the chief minister that eight DHQs in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Kotri, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Mirpur Mathelo and Naushehroferoze would be made functional by December 30.

He said that five DHQs, Mirpurkhas, dadu, Matiari, Umerkot and Kamber would be made functional by June 30 next year.

The chief minister was told that out of 41 trauma centres, 11 would be made functional by September 2019.

The chief minister directed the Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to take Secretary Works with him and visit work of each and every unit and report back progress and quality of work within 15 days.

Secretary Education Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that 16 EMS were being constructed in different 16 districts for Rs4.7 billion. Out of 16 schools 15 are ready to start while the school of Hyderabad was yet to be completed. In package -A three schools were constructed at Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana. There were some quality issues at Larkana for which concerned engineer was warned and then the issued were rectified.

In Package-B four schools at Thatta, Badin, Kotri and Sujawal are being constructed and their work was found to be satisfactory, the Chairman P&D said.

In package C four schools, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar are being built, of them two have been visited by monitoring committee and the reaming two, Sanghar and Naushehroferoze are yet to be inspected. The chief minister issued directives for the inspection of the buildings and sought report within 15 days.

In Package -D five schools, Hyderabad, TM Khan, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Hala are being built and they are yet to be visited for inspection.

Comprehensive School: Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez said that construction of 15 schools for Rs5.7 billion was in progress. These schools are being constructed at Thatta, bathoro, Golarchi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Kotri, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Ubauro, Shahdadkot, Kahirpur, Dadu, Sanghar and nawabshah. He said that out of 15 schools six are ready while work on others was in progress. Those which have been completed are Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, JamShoro, Mirpur Khas and Umerkot.

The chief minister directed chairman P&D to visit the schools and report him about their quality and pace of work. “I cannot compromise on the quality of work and shortly I’ll personally visit health and educational facilities in different districts,” he said and added that therefore everything must be upto the mark.