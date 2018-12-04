Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly standing committees are likely to be constituted during the upcoming session, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser assured on Monday.

While chairing a meeting, he said that for law making, the standing committees were indispensable. He said that several round of talks had been held with opposition parties, adding that the NA committees would be constituted in the upcoming session scheduled this month.

Assuring opposition of providing opportunities as per mandate, the speaker said that in order to provide relief to general public, opposition and government would have to come on same page. As per rules and procedures, members of the committees have to be elected within 30 days after the election of leader of the house.

Imran Khan was elected leader of the house on August 17. Despite collapse of more than 3 months, the PTI government has yet to constitute the NA standing committees.

According to National Assembly secretariat, the standing committees of the House play an important role of oversight and monitoring the working of the relevant ministries of the government.

But, since last over three months, the PTI-led federal government is functioning without eyes, ears, hands and even brain. The National Assembly Secretariat defines committee system as, ‘In the parliamentary democracies, the committees are regarded as eyes, ears, hands and even brain of the Parliament’.